Elsa Hosk might be adopting to the quarantine mood after all. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a set of sizzling snaps on Instagram.

In the snaps, the model can be seen posing in bed in nothing but a lot of red shots and a yellow bra. We have to say, she does look gorgeous doing so.

In one snap, Elsa can be seen lying on the bed posing with what appears to be a blanket while in another she can be seen giving the camera a fierce stare.

In another snap, Elsa can be seen throwing her hands up while in bed. These snaps sure could send her fans into a frenzy.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015.

Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pics here: