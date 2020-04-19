Elsa Hosk seems to be going wild during the coronavirus quarantine. The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram and posted a set of photos in which she can be seen completely naked. Elsa appears to be completely naked as she poses in a bathtub with a cup and a snarl on her face. In another snap, Elsa can be seen looking cosy, cuddling some sheets as she lies naked in bed.

We have to say, Elsa still looks gorgeous as ever in the black and white snaps. But that's not all, the pictures all show Elsa striking a bunch of poses while her face is covered with a face mask of sorts. She can be seen pouting in the shots as well.

My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side

Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down. During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league. It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015.

Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pics here: