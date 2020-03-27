Elsa Hosk seems to be making the most of her quarantine time by teasing her fans. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted snaps of hersel in a loose-fitting t-shirt and some underwear.

The model wore nothing else, save for a pair of socks and sneakers. In the first snap, Elsa can be seen smouldering at the camera while curled up at the foot of a couch, while in another black and white snap, she is stretched out, showing off her incredible figure for the world to see as her t-shirt rolls up over her chest.

We have to say, Elsa sure knows how to tease her fans. She captioned the post: Staying positive and sending you ❤️from home we got this!

Elsa looked gorgeous in the snaps. Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down. During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

'Being an athlete before modeling really taught me how to be comfortable with me body and also work as a team,' she explained.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pics here: