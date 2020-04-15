Elsa Hosk seems to have quite the skin care routine. The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram and posted a set of photos in which she can be seen in some gorgeous lingerie.

But that's not all, the pictures all show Elsa striking a bunch of poses while her face is covered with a face mask of sorts. She can be seen pouting in the shits as well.

Even with all that cream on her face, we have to say Elsa still looks gorgeous.

Elsa Hosk sure doesn't seem to be letting the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion show get her down. During a 2016 interview with People, Hosk dished that she and Daly like to go skinny dipping, even sharing example from their trip to Mykonos. 'My boyfriend and I hiked this mountain to get to the other side of it where it was like nobody just so we could jump in the ocean naked. It was the best,' she said.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, who used to be a pro basketball player in her native land, has been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk may be on vacation but from the pics she posted, it doesn't look like she is taking a break from her work out. And from the snap, it seems quite obvious why Elsa is such a successful model. You can check out the pics here: