Elsa Hosk sure likes to pose in bed. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted a set of fun snaps of herself. Elsa sure seems to getting the hang of quarantine. The model posted a set of snaps of herself in which she can be seen getting naughty in bed.

She posed in a gorgeous lavender bikini top and a pair of shorts in the same colour. Apparently, lilies and lavender was the theme of the photos. Her bed sheets were also of the same colour.

Elsa looked gorgeous in the snaps as she posed with a book in bed. Elsa Hosk sure can make lazing in bed or rather doing anything in bed look good.

Elsa Hosk might be adopting to the quarantine mood after all. The Victoria's Secret Angel posted a set of sizzling snaps on Instagram. Elsa is not shy about showing off her skin. In fact she seems quite confident doing it.

Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from sports or rather when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, used to be a pro basketball player in her native land. She has apparently been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015.

Elsa Hosk is one of the most recognisable names in fashion. And these snaps are proof enough of why that is. You can check out the pics here: