Elsa Hosk turned up the heat by posing in some gorgeous lingerie. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to Instagram and posted snaps of herself posing in some stunning lingerie. In one snap, Elsa could be seen psing next to a vase of flowers with her back to the camera.

She gazed at the camera seductively. While in another snap, Elsa got pulses racing by posing in jeans, but she seemed to be undressing herself. Her hair framed her face in the snap as it fell over her shoulders. She captioned the post: Shot the new @victoriassecret x @forloveandlemons collection during isolation with @tomtomdaly

Elsa sure knows how to tease her fans and get them to come back for more. She sure doesn't seem to be letting a global pandemic or quarantine get her down. And she sure knows how to cheer her fans by the looks of it. Though the snaps also show that she is hard at work. And she hasn't abandoned the embattled lingerie giant just yet.

These pics are proof enough as to why Elsa Hosk is one of the most sought after and famous names in fashion. She is one of the most successful models in the world.

Elsa sure isn't shy about flaunting her enviable figure. And she sure seems to look extremely confident in these snaps. Apparently, her confidence around nudity comes from sports or rather when she was a professional basketball player for the Swedish women's basketball league.

It is known that Elsa, used to be a pro basketball player in her native land. She has apparently been walking Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows since 2011 and was named an Angel in 2015. Elsa Hosk sure looks like she has a lot more to offer the world of fashion. Well, at least by the looks of these snaps. You can check out the pics here: