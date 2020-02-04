A three-year-old girl died after falling into a boiling pot of vegetables at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

The incident took place on Monday when vegetables were being cooked under the midday meal scheme at the school. According to the girl's family, the cook did not pay attention to the children who were playing dangerously close to the stove.

As the cook had her earphones on, she did not realise when the child fell into the pot. She realised what had happened only after seeing screaming children run away from the spot. She also ran away in panic.

The girl was taken to a health clinic, where she died during treatment. She was not a student of the school but was enrolled at an Anganwadi attached to the establishment.

District magistrate Sushil Patel said that the headmaster of the school has been suspended, adding that an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

"An FIR will also be filed. We have got information that there were six cooks at the school and the accident happened due to negligence on their part," the District Magistrate said.

