Nearly 8 students of a government school in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka fell ill after drinking water from a well in the school. The incident took place at Government Upgraded Higher Primary School at Shibaje village in Belthangady taluk of the district, where the students fell sick and started complaining of severe stomach ache after drinking water from the school well.

According to the reports, the children who fell sick were identified as Rajesh (12), Monis (12), Shravan (12), Sudeep (12) of class six, Chethan Kumar (13) of class seven, Radhakrishna (14), Sudeesh (14) and Yogish (14).

Students out of danger

The students drank the water from the well while watering the school's kitchen garden. Students started vomiting after consuming water and were quickly rushed to Primary Health Care in Kokkada. The students were then shifted to Belthangady and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. However, the students are out of danger.

The Superintendent of Dakshina Kannada Police of BM Laxmi Prasad, IPS said that "The samples of water are collected to check whether anything is mixed in the well, to know the exact cause of the illness. The access to well is closed for the time being," reports Deccan Herald.