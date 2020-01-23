At least six children were injured after a school bus collided with cluster bus in New Delhi's Narayana area on Thursday, January 23.

The injured children have been shifted the Kapoor hospital.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 7.10 am on Thursday regarding the accident.

"A fire call was received that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area near fire station. Around six school children got injured. More details awaited," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

(This is a developing story.)