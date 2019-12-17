A five-year-old kid was mowed to death by his school van near Anekal in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday (December 16).

The incident took place at around 12.45 pm near Huskur gate in the area when the school van driver Channappa (42) ran over Y Deekshit as he got out of the vehicle. There are two speculations surrounding the kid's death.

Deekshit, a resident of Kammasandra, was studying at St Peter's school in Kammasandra. It is alleged that the kid was walking towards his house, which was barely 10 feet away when he came under the rear wheel of the van as the driver was reversing the vehicle. The school van had no attendant to ensure the safety of children.

According to Deccan Herald, Chennappa stopped the van at Huskur Gate where Deekshith along with two other children descended from the bus. While two of them walked across the road from behind the bus, Deekshith went to the front and the driver without realising that the kid was in front of the van ran over him.

After Chennappa got to know that he had run over the kid he stopped the vehicle and fled the spot but later surrendered to the Hebbagodi police. The Bengaluru city police have booked him for negligent driving and will also book the school management for not having an attendant in the school van.

Several parents and residents of the area protested against the school authorities for not having an attendant in the school bus to ensure the safety of the students.