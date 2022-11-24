Bollywood actress Richa Chadha landed into huge controversy after she tweeted "Galwan says Hi'. Soon after posting the tweet, the actress was slammed on social media for insulting and mocking the Indian Army. Several netizens wanted the police to file an FIR against Richa for hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army. The actress has deleted the tweet and issued an apology for her post.

Richa's apology Tweet

Richa apologised as soon as the news of her mocking and insulting the Indian Army went viral. The actress tagged a lawyer named Saveena Bedi Sachar and cleared her stance saying, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me"

What was the context of 'Galwan says Hi' Tweet

In the year, 2020, there was a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in Ladakh. The fight was an outcome of Chinese forces making aggressive moves in Ladakh, and intruding into the disputed region of Indian territory, and 20 Indian soldiers died in the clash.

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it," he said on the question of PoK

Reacting to the same, the actress tweeted 'Galwan says hi,' sharing a post on the statement.

Screenshot of the text below

Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says Hi' Tweet sparks row

After Richa's controversial Tweet, Supreme Court lawyer, Vineet Jindal, had demanded her arrest

Shiv Sena spokesperson (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey demanded Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah to take stringent actions against the 'anti-national' tweet of the actor.

I appeal to all the members of film & tv industry to come forward and condemn #RichaChadha ‘s mockery against our brave jawans.

Your silence will send a wrong signal to the nation at large.

The anger against our industry then becomes justified. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the tweet 'disgraceful' and said, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

Mumbai | An actor Richa Chadha has made a joke dragging Galwan valley in her tweet. I demand the CM & HM to take stringent action on this. Such actors, who make anti-national tweets should be banned: Shiv Sena Spox (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey pic.twitter.com/qOiXcl6J4Q — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted to the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the actor." He also tagged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post. His tweet read, "I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavi.