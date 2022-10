Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 4, 2022. The adorable couple has been sharing glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on their social media handles. Their candid clicks from haldi, mehendi, sangeet are all things love.

On Tuesday, #RiAli dropped a brand new set of pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies from Lucknow. The couple looked royal and elegant in the couture designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A few days ago, the couple were in Lucknow at Ali's hometown, and bride-to-be Richa was hosted by Ali's family. The evening began with an energy-packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. From food to d├ęcor everything was minutely taken care of by the family keeping in mind the traditional Lucknowi culture and tradition.

The decor was simply breathtakingly beautiful with custom-made golden drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family-run hotel in the centre of Lucknow with unique dishes prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family-run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.

Take a look at the grandeur of Lucknow interiors where Richa and Ali spent an evening.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Richa Chadha arrived at the Mumbai airport on 3 October. The video was shared on the paparazzo page.

Take a look

When she arrived at the airport, Richa was welcomed with a large bouquet of flowers. She looked gorgeous in an ethnic outfit. Richa flaunted her Mehendi while posing for the cameras beaming with happiness.