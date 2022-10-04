Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 4, 2022. The adorable couple has been sharing glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities on their social media handles. Their candid clicks from haldi, mehendi, sangeet are all things love.

On Tuesday, #RiAli dropped a brand new set of pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies from Lucknow. The couple looked royal and elegant in the couture designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A few days ago, the couple were in Lucknow at Ali's hometown, and bride-to-be Richa was hosted by Ali's family. The evening began with an energy-packed Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers of Rajasthan. From food to décor everything was minutely taken care of by the family keeping in mind the traditional Lucknowi culture and tradition.

The decor was simply breathtakingly beautiful with custom-made golden drapes, and chandelier candle holders. The food was meticulously prepared by Lebua, a heritage family-run hotel in the centre of Lucknow with unique dishes prepared by Mahmoodabadi, another traditional family-run catering company that honours cuisine peculiar to the region.

Take a look at the grandeur of Lucknow interiors where Richa and Ali spent an evening.

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Richa Chadha arrived at the Mumbai airport on 3 October. The video was shared on the paparazzo page.

Take a look

When she arrived at the airport, Richa was welcomed with a large bouquet of flowers. She looked gorgeous in an ethnic outfit. Richa flaunted her Mehendi while posing for the cameras beaming with happiness.