The wedding season is here! After waiting for almost two years, one of Bollywood's most loved couples, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, are all set to the knot in Delhi tonight. After giving a glimpse of their mehendi ceremony, the couple dropped dreamy pre-wedding pictures on their social media handles.

Richa and Ali shared dreamy pictures from their sangeet ceremony.

"#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak," Richa captioned her post. Ali reacted to her post by sharing the same pictures and wrote, "Tumko bhi."

Soon-to-be bride and groom look adorable together. Richa Chadha looks stunning in a custom-made outfit by Rahul Mishra and Ali Fazal in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Richa and Ali had a beautiful mehndi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle, Richa shared a glimpse of her Mehendi and her nail art which featured an evil eye. She also paid tribute to her pet cat Kamli.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier in the day, the couple shared an audio message on their social media handle confirming their wedding. The note read, "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other."

And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love.

Meanwhile, the wedding celebrations are set to take place in two different venues across Delhi. Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi has a special connection to the city and has grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things

Richa and Ali will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai at a rented bungalow in the first week of October, which will be followed by a grand reception later at a hotel in South Mumbai.