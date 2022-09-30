Rumours are rife that all is not well between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It all started when a film critic took to his Twitter handle and claimed all is not well between the much-loved Bollywood couple. However, at a recent event, Ranveer Singh squashed the rumours about separation and was all praise for his wife Deepika.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika complete 10 years of togetherness

Ranveer said at the FICCI Frames fast track event said, "Touchwood...We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years for Deepika and me. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life."

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer's separation rumours, The Padmaavat actress was recently in the news for her sudden hospitalisation. Several media reports claimed that Deepika was rushed to the hospital a few days ago after complaining of uneasiness. However, the actress made a stunning appearance this morning at the airport with her mother as she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi. Seeing her hale and hearty, fans breathed a sigh of relief.

Viral video of Deepika Padukone with her mother Ujjala Padukone

Deepika, who usually wears her wedding ring was seen, without it at the airport, leaving fans worried and curious. Netizens took to the comment section and expressed their concern.

Take a look at the comments below

A user commented, "Rumour has it she is ending her marriage"

Another wrote, "Oh no, she is not wearing her wedding ring"

"Is she getting divorced?" another questioned.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.