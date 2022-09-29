Pushpa movie's foot-tapping dance number Saami Saami has made the world groove to it. And it just doesn't stop here. It seems the trend has reached Bollywood now. Recently at an award function, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna made Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dance to the hit number Saami Saami. The video of Salman and Rashmika shaking a leg together has already gone viral and fans are in awe of seeing two superstars dancing their hearts out on stage.

Salman Khan aces Saami Saami hook step with Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna made a spectacular entry at an awards ceremony in Mumbai last night. The actress also won an award for the most stylish personality of the year and received her trophy from Salman Khan. After receiving the trophy, Salman Khan and Rashmika grooved to the pouplar song Saami Saami.

The video of the clip showcasing Salman and Rashmika has been widely circulated by their fans on social media. And it seems fans can't stop gushing over Salman and Rashmika's cute chemistry.

Take a look at the video below:

Megastar #SalmanKhan Presenting youth icon award to Super talented #RashmikaMandanna ?

Also shook a leg with her on Saami Saami song from #Pushpa Movie.pic.twitter.com/bMfNqaSEnN — BALLU?? #TIGER3 (@LegendIsBallu) September 29, 2022

Let's take a look at the comments below:

One user on Twitter shared the video and wrote, "OMG! What a moment this is! Both of my favourites share a single frame that too with a dance."

While the other user commented, "I was waiting for this moment for a long time. that i can see @BeingSalmanKhan and @iamRashmika together on the same stage, yesterday I got this surprise. I can't tell in words how happy I am. Hope to see #SalmanKhan and #RashmikaMandanna together on d big screen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Goodbye which stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The actress is expected to join the shoot of Pushpa Part 2 soon.

While, Salman Khan's upcoming projects are Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 will release next year. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will also be seen hosting yet another spectacular season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 which premiers on October 1.