Bollywood's one of the most loved couples, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, will soon enter wedlock. The adorable couple has been sharing several dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities. After dropping some drop-dead gorgeous photos from the cocktail and reception, the couple gave a sneak peek of their beautiful haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Richa Chadha wrote, "Because love is all there is... - Rumi". Ali too posted the pictures. As soon as they shared the post, friends from the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and blessed the couple for their future.

Take a look:

For Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies, Richa looked elegant in a pink lehenga designed by designer Rahul Mishra, while groom-to-be Ali Fazal opted for an ivory white angrakha from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Haldi and sangeet's performance

The couple did a traditional ceremony called, "Phoolon Ki Holi" wherein their friends and family showered flowers on them, which was followed by the customary Mehendi ceremony, The evening was followed by performances by their friends and cousins. Richa's best friend from childhood also performed a beautiful dance number for the couple, while her brother sang a song for Richa and did a Bhangra performance on, 'The Chadha's Gang song.' Ali paid a tribute to his favourite actor Sanjay Dutt by performing an impromptu dance to the tunes of 'Main Hu Khalnayak'.The couple then danced to two songs including their popular song Ambersariya from their movie Fukrey.

On Friday, the couple shared another set of pictures with beautiful captions. On Friday afternoon, the bride-to-be shared pictures of herself with Ali Fazal and captioned it, "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Sharing similar pictures, Ali wrote, "RiAli. Tumko bhi..."

The couple is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on October 6.

[Pictures: Stories by Joseph Radhik]