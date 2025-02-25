Three Kumbh pilgrims were killed and seven others sustained severe injuries in a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa when a car reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer.

The accident happened on Monday evening. According to information from police sources, the accident occurred near Purvanchal Dhaba (an eatery), in proximity to the Marhi village in the Mangawan police station area.

The police officers could not confirm the exact cause of the accident, but sources said the incident occurred around 10-10.30 p.m. and the driver might have dropped off causing the moving vehicle to collide with a stationary trailer.

The sources also informed that the victims were returning from Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Praygraj in the vehicle they had hired in Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad -- approximately 72 kilometres from Bhopal.

Upon receiving an alert, police and residents reached the spot, rescued the injured and arranged for their admission to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa.

The deceased have been identified as Champalal Yaduwanshi, Prateek Yaduwanshi, and Tularam Yaduwanshi -- all relatives, according to police sources.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

In another incident, one person died and 12 others were critically injured when a bus plunged into a gorge near Bhanwarsen Moora (small hill) in the Naikin police station area of Sidhi district.

The speeding bus, which was transporting a wedding procession from Rewa, lost control and veered into a deep pit, resulting in one fatality on the spot and serious injuries to more than a dozen passengers.

The accident occurred between 8.30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday when the bus driver lost control.

Naikin police extricated the injured with the help of local people and transported them to the hospital for treatment. The condition of some injured passengers, police sources said, is reportedly critical. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

(With inputs from IANS)