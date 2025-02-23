Popular TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on February 22. The couple often makes headlines for their personal lives, and, being avid social media users, they frequently document their daily moments on their vlog.

To mark the occasion, Shoaib shared unseen pictures from their wedding, along with a few cherished moments from their seven years of marital bliss.

In his heartfelt post, Shoaib wrote, "Love is not just about staying; it's about choosing each other every single day. Even when it's hard. Even when it hurts. We have seen highs, we have seen lows, but through it all, we never stopped choosing each other—through the laughter, through the silence, through the days we didn't understand each other. No matter where life takes us, as long as I have you, I have everything. 7 Saal Mubarak @ms.dipika .... #7yearsandcounting #happyanniversary."

Shoaib and Dipika's marriage

Shoaib and Dipika fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they played the lead protagonists. Dipika remained on the show for a longer period than Shoaib.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. A few years later, they embraced parenthood for the first time, welcoming their son, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, while Dipika is currently competing on Celebrity MasterChef.