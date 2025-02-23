All eyes are on the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match today. This cricket showdown is not just a game but a battle of national pride. Across the country, fans are eagerly seated, ready to witness the much-awaited India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash.

On Sunday afternoon, Rohit Sharma-led India will face off against Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in a Group B encounter of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. India started their campaign with a solid six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, adding to the excitement surrounding this crucial fixture.

With both teams set to take the field, anticipation is at an all-time high. Social media is abuzz with predictions and hopeful messages, with many believing India will emerge victorious. However, Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has made a bold claim that India will not win the match against Pakistan.

Ye IIT wala baba yaha kya kehna chah rahe hain ? pic.twitter.com/bJfnQEFZYI — Ankit Khanna? (@ankit_khanna) February 19, 2025

What did IIT Baba say?

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), IIT Baba predicted, "Main tumko pehle se bol raha hoon, is baar India nahi jeetegi." (I am telling you in advance, that this time India will not win.)

He added, "Jo Jo hain, Virat Kohli...sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho" (Whoever is there, Virat Kohli...tell them to win today. Now that I've said India won't win, it won't happen. Are you bigger than God now?).

Netizens did not like his prediction, and they slammed him and labelled him a panauti (a jinx).

Who is IIT Baba?

IIT Baba's real name is Abhey Singh. Once an aerospace engineer with a degree from IIT Bombay, he had a high-paying job in Canada but left his career behind to embrace a spiritual path. His unconventional journey, which included a transformative visit to the Mahakumbh Mela, turned him into a viral internet sensation.

Mahakumbh's famous IIT Baba

Abhey Singh was expelled from the Juna Akhara for alleged misconduct and later seen at the Mahakumbh Mela.

India vs. Pakistan, the Group A match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will Be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.