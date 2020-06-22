In a shocking incident, three bikers were killed on Sunday (June 21) morning while performing dangerous stunts on their two-wheelers. The incident happened at around 6.30 am near Jakkur airfield in Bengaluru.

The young men, identified as 16-year-old Mohammed Aadi Ayaan, a resident of Govindpur, 17-year-old Maaj Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nagavara and 22-year-old Sayed Riyaz, a resident of HBR Layout, died after their scooter and bike collided with each other.

Two reportedly died on the spot while the third motorist, Syed Riyaz, succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Columbia Asia Hospital. Meanwhile, one of the vehicles involved in the accident was without a number place.

The three people were out for a ride towards Hebbal from Yelahanka on Bellary Road when the incident happened. A case has been lodged at Yelahanka Police Station.