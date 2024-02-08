Thousands Converge To Share Grievances With CM Siddaramaiah In 'Jana Spandana' Event

Thousands of people from across the state flocked to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to attend the 'Jana Spandana' programme and submit their grievances to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

This marks the second mega public outreach programme led by CM Siddaramaiah. An official statement from the CM's office mentioned, "People began pouring in from faraway places since the previous night. As the crowd started gathering early in the morning, the application registration process commenced ahead of the scheduled time at 8:30 a.m."

Recognizing the higher-than-expected influx of people at the Revenue Department Counter, organisers opened an additional counter for Revenue Department applicants and made seating arrangements.

Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar deployed 936 personnel to control the crowd. This included eight ACPs, 23 Inspectors, 58 Sub-Inspectors, 205 Police Constables, 142 WPCs, and 500 Home Guards stationed at the venue.

CM Siddaramaiah is set to participate in the Jana Spandana program until 6 p.m. The state government has also arranged lunch for all attendees.

