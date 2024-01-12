Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the Congress Government's fifth guarantee scheme, 'Yuva Nidhi (Youth Fund)' on Friday in Shivamogga on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Under the scheme Rs 3,000 will be paid to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed youths with a diploma.

The plan is to give the unemployed youth an allowance for two years and impart skill training at the same time in order to help them get employment at the end of the period.

In his inaugural address, Siddaramaiah stated, "Swami Vivekananda had said that he would not have faith in that religion which does not provide food for the hungry. On the occasion of his birthday the Yuva Nidhi scheme is being launched to ensure that the youth is not disillusioned and also to empower them for the future."

"Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and I, along with Randeep Surjewala (Karnataka in-charge) have implemented all five guarantees as promised in the election manifesto and 70,000 young men and women have enrolled under the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

"Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi always dreamt of a good future for the youth of this country. Our government will go on the path of fulfilling his aspirations. I call upon every youth to enrol under the scheme and avail its benefit," Siddaramaiah stated.

"Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi started the tradition of celebration of Vivekananda Jayanthi first in the country in 1985," Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah further said that the Congress Government has implemented guarantee schemes as per the principle of universal basic income with the aim of empowering the poor and the middle class economically and socially.

"Is it not true that Rs 2,000 per month is being provided to 1.18 crore women? Can it be a lie that 130 crore women have travelled for free through the 'Shakti scheme', irrespective of caste, religion or language? Free electricity up to 200 units is being provided to 1.51 crore people. Under the Anna Bhagya scheme Rs 170 per month is reaching each beneficiary," Siddaramaiah said and added that the media should check all these facts and write them.

"A family gets Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month through guarantee schemes, which adds up to Rs 48,000 to Rs 50,000 per year. It provides benefits to the poor people. Inflation and unemployment are high and these schemes will increase the purchasing power of the poor," Siddaramaiah stated.

He said that the Yuva Nidhi allowance would not be given once a person gets government, private or self-employment within these two years.

He explained that skill training required in industries was being provided and the duration of the training would be decided by the department concerned.

(With inputs from IANS)