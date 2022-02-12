The Shark Tank India judges recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode was an out-and-out laugh riot not just for the audience but also for the guests. Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), and Aman Gupta (boAt) were the guests on the show.

Peyush Bansal comes clean

Now, in an interaction with a popular comedian, Peyush Bansal has revealed that he had started thinking Kapil Sharma was not funny anymore. He added that it was cold on the sets and Kapil made them laugh for three hours non-stop. He revealed that at one point, his jaws had started hurting because of continuous laughs.

"He's hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn't resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop." He added, "And I wasn't… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious," he said.

Instagram

Is Sony funding the contestants?

There were a lot of speculation and rumours on whether it was Sony that was funding the companies and it was all a gimmick. To this, Anupam Mittal had revealed that whatever was the amount invested was actually done by them and not the channel. He further took a dig at the channel and said half of their money was taken by Amitabh Bachchan for KBC and the other half was taken up by Kapil Sharma.