Shark Tank's judge – Anupam Mittal – has become a household name with his charming personality and forthright attitude. The founder CEO of Shaadi.com has made quite a fanbase. But, very few know that the man is a fan of his wife - Aanchal Kumar. Does the name ring any bells? Well, yes. You guessed it right. Anupam Mittal is married to former model and Bigg Boss contestant Aanchal Kumar.

Anupam - Aanchal's love story

Anupam Mittal tied the knot with Aanchal Kumar, on July 4, 2013. The couple has a cute daughter, Alyssa Mittal. If reports are to be believed, Aanchal and Anupam met at an event and sparks flew. The duo could be spotted everywhere painting the town red but refrained from acknowledging their relationship before they finally got married. After dating for a few years, the duo got married in a lavish ceremony in Jaipur.

Aanchal has been a part of several Bollywood films but it was her stint in Bigg Boss season 4 that made her a household name. The season also had names like – Shweta Tiwari, Sakshi Pradhan, Ashmit Patel, Samir Soni, Manoj Tiwary, and many others. Aanchal won the Gladrags Mega Model Contest in 1999. She has worked in films like – Fashion, Bluffmaster, and a few others.

However, post her wedding, she focused on her personal life more than the professional one. Anupam and Aanchal's social media is filled with their lavish holiday pictures, cosy couple moments and happy family memories.