The Shark Tank India's business honchos recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma Show. And the latest promo of the upcoming episode revealed what a fun riot it turned out to be. In one of the segments, Kapil is seen revealing net worth of Peyush Bansal, who is the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

The guests

Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) were invited for the episode.

Kapil's revelation

Kapil reveals that he did his research and has come to know the net worth of the big shots. Talking about Peyush Bansal, Kapil reveals that the net worth of his company is ₹37,500 crore. Aman Gupta is seen joking and saying that Peyush Bansal is left disturbed by Kapil's revelation as the amount is low.

Anupam Mittal's joke with Amitabh BachchanShark Tank's Anupam Mittal had recently spoken about his visit to the sets of KBC 13. Mittal revealed that he cracked a joke while explaining the concept of Shark Tank to Amitabh Bachchan. He further added that he was left scared after Amitabh gave him a long, hard stare. But, soon laughed and left him relieved.

"Maine kaha, 'Bilkul aapke jaisa hi hai, lekin aapko yahaan paise milte hai, wahaan pe mujhe paise dene padte hai.' Bachchan saab kadak, unki nazar toh aap jaante ho, main darr gaya, maine kaha, 'Maine kya keh diya, yaar!' Phir woh has diye," he revealed.