Shark Tank India has left behind many entertainment and reality shows as the audience's latest favorite show. The reality show that enables entrepreneurs to receive major funding from some of the biggest names in the business world has left social media filled with information, jokes, and memes. The reality show judges are gaining wide popularity.

Who are the Sharks?

Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth) are the Sharks on the show.

Is Sony funding?

In a latest interview with Sidharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal was asked to speak about the speculations of Sony funding the contestants and not the Sharks of the show. To this, Mittal said, "Dekho, aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Aisa toh ho hi nahi sakta hai. Channel ke paas jitne paise the, aadhe Bachchan saab le gaye, aadhe Kapil Sharma le gaye. Channel ke paas toh kuch bacha hi nahi, toh humko kya denge? Kaash aisa hota. (See, how is this possible? This is just not possible. Whatever money the channel had they have given half to Amitabh Bachchan and half to Kapil Sharma. There is nothing left with the channel so what will they give us? Wish this was true.)"

Anupam also revealed that they are being a very nominal amount and keep reminding the channel to increase their money. On Shark Tank getting a tremendous response, Mittal called it authentic and said, "You cannot fake it for so long."