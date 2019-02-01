Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken about the ongoing fight between director Krish and actress Kangana Ranaut over the credit for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and said that it is unfortunate.

Director Krish has been engaged in a war of words with actress Kangana Ranaut over the credit directing Manikarnika. The controversy surrounding it has been creating a lot of buzz in the media. While most of the celebs in the industry are tight-lipped about this row, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about it during her recent interaction with the media.

"I know both as they belong to the same film industry. I have watched a few of his south movies. I also know Kangana Ranaut as an actress. She is a brilliant actress and I also appreciate her performance in her recently released movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi," Tollywood.net quoted Tamannaah Bhatia as saying.

Tamannaah Bhatia opined that they should stop making allegations. She said, "Unfortunately it is happening with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that 2 + 2 is 4. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said."

The actress added, "I don't know what exactly happened on the sets of Manikarnika because I never visited the sets. The duty of a filmmaker to make a movie for public and their main duty is to bring the audiences to the theatres. The movies are made only for the public and they should like the movie."

However, director Krish claimed that he completed Manikarnika before he moved on to focus on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu movie NTR: Kathanayakudu. But Kangana Ranaut took over the director's seat and re-shot some portions and did not give him due credit for him. But the actress denied his allegations and said that she has directed 70 per cent and used 30 per cent of his portion.