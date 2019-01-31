Manikarnika may have been mired in controversies since the beginning but it looks like the ongoing fued between Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi is actually proving to be fruitful for the makers at the box office. The movie, which celebrates the heroism and the sacrifice of the 18th century warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi, has been received quite well by the audience which reflected in its box office numbers as well both in India and and overseas.

While the movie is looking forward to close its first week by collecting over Rs 60 crore at the domestic market, Kangana starrer is also raking in moolah overseas. In its first week, Manikarnika has crossed USD 2 million (Rs 14.50 crore) in the international markets till January 29. It had crossed Rs 50 crore mark in just 5 days of its release at the Indian box office and after 6 days its total collections stand at Rs 56.90 crore. The movie is now slowly inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

"#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [₹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 715k

UAE+GCC: $ 555k

UK: $ 152k

Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k

Other territories still being updated. #Overseas," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Manikarnika has been performing very well in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan and UP and has slowly started witnessing a good hold in the rest of the states of India as well. The makers of the historical period drama have managed to retain 60 per cent of the screens across the country and are currently looking forward to have a fantastic second weekend.

The movie was released across 3,000 screens in India and 700 screens overseas. It was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. It has been directed by Krish and Kangana who has also essayed the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai.