Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, is the latest to join the group of people, who are amused by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's hairstyle at the Met Gala 2019. He also shared a funny memes.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, the event celebrates a theme and guests are expected to choose their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit. This year the theme was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'. The celebrities went all extra to follow the theme and look better than each other.

Priyanka Chopra was one of the celebrity guests who walked the pink carpet the Met Gala 2019. She flaunted Dior-designed sheer, quirky silver gown worth of Rs 45 lakh and earrings worth of around Rs 10 lakh. But the highlight of her look was her make-up and short curly hairdo with silver cage crown!

Priyanka Chopra's look undoubtedly turned heads at the Met Gala 2019, but it did not go down well with many people in Indian, who took to Twitter to mock her weird avatar on this occasion. They came up with funny memes on her hairstyle through their wild comparisons and one of them was featuring her hair as the moustache of late forest brigand Veerappan.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is quite active on Twitter, apparently went through various funny memes on Priyanka Chopra. What thrilled him the most was the meme drawing comparison between her hair style and Veerappan's moustache. The director shared the photo and praised the person, who created it.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "A truly fitting hair style salute to the most famous moustache ever and i personally salute to whoever this great hair stylist is who can make the great Priyanka's hair look below veerappan's moustache ..But I love it for inexplicable reasons which I will explain in a few hours."

Some fans of Priyanka Chopra were not happy with Ram Gopal Varma making fun of her hair style. They expressed their outburst against the filmmaker, by asking him whether he knows the meaning of Met Gala.

Raja Kishore Pula‏ @RajaKishorePula

That Is Gala, teri jaisa Galeej ko kya malum, let her b

Sunny‏ @Sunnyteja001