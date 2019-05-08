Priyanka Chopra's costume at Met Gala 2019 has apparently become a butt of the joke. The actress' hairdo has become fodder for trolling with netizens having a field day to create hilarious memes.

What Piggy Chops donned?

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a sheer silver thigh-high gown with ruffled feathers along with a thorny crown, while her hubby Nick Jonas was dressed in a white suit by Dior Men. However, the hairdo did not go down well with many as they found strange ways to mock her look without realising about the theme of this year's MET Gala.

This year's theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by photographer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on Camp'.

Unfortunately, people found Priyanka Chopra's attire to be strange and mercilessly trolled her over the costume and hairdo. As far as Tamil cine goers are concerned, they found similarities with Yogi Babu's hairdo. Some even compared her costume to the actor's funny look in Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar.

When the post started doing rounds, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, on a lighter note, reminded that the credit for Yogi Babu's picture should be given to her as she had posted his look on Twitter during the shooting of Sarkar.

Some ever compared Priyanka Chopra to be a twin of Yogi Babu and the comments by the likes of singer Srinivas further encouraged her to create funny memes around Piggy Chops' look.