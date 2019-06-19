Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is one of the celebs, who impressed with the teaser of Aame, the dubbed version of Tamil movie Aadai. The director said that Amala Paul's naked honesty is heart touching.

Ram Gopal Varma is one filmmaker, who watches the promos and movies of young directors and stars. He makes sure to praise them on social media if he is impressed with their work. He was impressed after watching the teaser of Aame. He tweeted, "Check out this amazing trailer of Aame The naked honesty of @Amala_ams is heart touching and the integrity of director @MrRathna is explosive ."

Amala Paul was thrilled to get praises from Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for making experimental movies like Aadai. The actress took to Twitter to thank the director and wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. Your kind words come as a huge surprise for me and team #aadai! It means a lot sic."

The teaser of director Rathnakumar's Aame has been successful in striking a chord with Telugu audience and critics. It has got superb responses on YouTube with its views count reaching 195,174 in 24 hours. Along with viewers and critics, some celebs also raved the efforts of Amala Paul and her team.

Samantha Akkineni: Looks amazing @Amala_ams ... all the best to you .. curiosity levels high .. looking forward

Puri Jagan: Super

Taapsee Pannu: Brave attempt deserves acknowledgement. Good luck team ! @MrRathna @Amala_ams

Manjima Moha: This is intense! Looking forward to watching the movie !! @Amala_ams

However, Aadai is a drama thriller film, which is said to be about a rape victim, played by none other than actress Amala Paul. The film is written and directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame and produced by Viji Subramaniyan under the banner V Studios.