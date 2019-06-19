The nude pictures of actress Amala Paul have gone viral on the social media with many movie buffs going gaga over her bold and daring naked act featured in the teaser of her upcoming film Aadai.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar released the teaser of Aadai and tweeted, "'Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you.' Presenting #Aadai a Tamil film that breaks the shackles of the status quo. Starring the bold, beautiful & badass @Amala_ams. Directed by @MrRathna produced by @vstudiosoffl @thisisoorka @vijaykartik_k."

Later, Amala Paul shared the link to the teaser of Aadai and wrote, "With your support and unconditional love, I embark upon yet another journey. Keep me in your prayers and wish your girl all the very best as #Aadai is all set to hit the screens v v soon. Onward and upward we go #AADAIteaser @MrRathna @vstudiosoffl"

Aadai is a thriller drama, which is directed by Rathna Kumar and produced by Viji Subramaniyan under the banner V Studios. The 1.44-minute-long teaser shows that a distressed mother files a complaint about her missing daughter. After rejecting her initially, the police begins an investigation and ends up finding her daughter completely nude in a corporate office.

Amala Paul has played the role of her daughter and she has bared it all for this role. The teaser offers a glimpse at her nude scene, which has not only shocked the viewers but also generated a lot of curiosity about the story of Aadai. Many viewers, who kept sharing her nude photos on Twitter, said that she has once again proved that she is not afraid to experiment with bold roles. Here are their Twitter comments.

