Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will be launching the teaser from Amala Paul's most-ambitious project, Aadai. Thus helping the movie to give a wider reach for the movie across the globe.

"The wait is almost over. The Kingmaker of Bollywood @karanjohar pulls off the cloak at 4 PM today. CANT WAIT! #AadaiTeaserFromToday #Aadai #KaranJohar. [sic]" she tweeted.

Amala Paul stunned the cine-goers with her bold avatar in the first look of the movie, which was released last September. For the uninitiated, the posters presented bruised and battered Amala holding on to a rustic pipe, while covering parts of her body with used toilet papers.

The poster garnered massive attention and the topic was widely covered by media across the country. It also made the makers to dub the movie in other languages.

As a result, Aadai is getting dubbed and having a simultaneous release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. With Karan Johar launching the teaser, one can expect the movie to hit the screens in Hindi.

Going by the poster, the movie, which is easily the boldest ever movie of Amala Paul in her career, is about a rape victim, but the movie is going to address the larger issue prevailing in the country.

The release date is yet to be locked in, but the buzz is that Aadai will be out in the month of July.

Aadai is written and directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame. Viji Subramaniyan has produced the flick, which has Bijili Ramesh, Vivek Prasanna and others in the cast.

Pradeep Kumar has composed the music, Vijay Karthik Kanna has handled the cinematography, while Shafique Mohammed Ali has edited the flick.