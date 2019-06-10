Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about the average collections of Suriya's NGK at the box office and said that she likes maintaining a balanced approach towards acting, success and failures.

Rakul Preet Singh has already released two Tamil and one Hindi movie in 2019 and another three movies are lined for the release in the coming days. The actress has got mixed response for the released films. While her Hindi film De De Pyar De became hit, her Tamil films Dev and NGK have emerged as average grossers at the box office. She is very happy with the success of the Ajay Devgan starrer.

"I'm glad that the film and even my performance in it, despite its stellar cast, have received positive reviews so far," Rakul Preet Singh told Deccan Chronicle, adding, "I knew I'd have to devote a whole year to De De Pyar De, and I was game for it because I believed in its script. I had even signed two Tamil films around the same time, so I had no space to accommodate Telugu films."

When asked about NGK collections, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I have honestly been enjoying my journey as an actor quite thoroughly. I like maintaining a balanced approach towards acting, success and failures all come as a part of the journey. I control what I can; I give it my all when I must. But success, to me, means contentment. As long as I'm content with what I'm doing, I think I'm doing fine."

Suriya Sivakumar has voiced a similar opinion on the response for NGK. He tweeted on June 7, "I humbly accept all the love, views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr."