Suriya's NGK has completed its first week in Tamil Nadu on a decent note. The Kollywood film was released in over 450 screens last weekend (31 May) and had opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience.

By the end of its first week, NGK is estimated to have grossed around Rs 32-34 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. In the weekdays, the movie had highest footfalls in theatres on Wednesday (6 June) due to Eid holiday.

At the worldwide box office, NGK is estimated to have grossed over Rs 50 crore. With lots of expectations, the movie has entered its second week. However, Vijay Antony and Arjun Sarja's Kolaigaran has got highly positive reviews which might have some impact on the collection of the Suriya-starrer.

In order to be a profitable venture, NGK has to perform well at the box office for the next one week and the second weekend is crucial for its success.

Meanwhile, Suriya has accepted the mixed verdict given to his latest film by the audience. On Twitter, he wrote, I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr". [sic]"

NGK is a political thriller, written and directed by Selvaraghavan. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi play the female lead in the movie.