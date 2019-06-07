Vijay Antony's Kolaigaran has garnered fantastic reviews from the critics and audience. The Tamil film, which was released on Friday, 7 June, has been hailed for its brilliant storyline and subtle acting of the lead actors.

Kolaigaran is a crime thriller inspired by Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Cop Karthikeyan (Arjun Sarja) finds a connection to the murder of a man with daughter-mother, but to his surprise their neighbour confesses to the crime.

The challenge for the cop is to find out the real culprit. The story will be narrated with a lot of twist and turns.

The critics and audience have hailed the brilliant screenplay and praised the performances of Vijay Antony, Arjun Sarja and heroine Ashima. But the bad news is that the film is affected by piracy. Yes, the latest movie too is out on torrent sites hours after the film's theatrical release. Tamil Rockers and a few notorious sites have leaked the complete film with different qualities.

Kollywood, like other language film industries, has been badly affected by piracy. Although Vishal, the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, took various measures to curb privacy, there has been no respite.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have taken severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, newly-released movies end up on the internet some way or the other.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased tremendously over the years with the rise in internet penetration across India.