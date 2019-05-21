Have Vishal Krishna and Sarath Kumar sorted out their differences? Has everything returned to normalcy between the duo? These questions arose in the minds of the close observers of Tamil cinema after the reports of their secret meeting surfaced in a Tamil daily.

According to the report, Vishal and Sarath Kumar with his wife Radikaa had met over lunch at an upscale hotel in Chennai, recently. With the Nadigar Sangam elections to be held soon, their alleged meeting has raised eyebrows among the members of the actors' guild, says another report.

Sarath Kumar's three unchallenged tenures at the Nadigar Sangam was brought to an end by Vishal's Pandavar Ani. The election was conducted like never before as it witnessed a lot of drama and name calling instances.

After Vishal's team came to the power, the new office bearers found financial irregularities during Sarath Kumar's tenure and revoked his membership along with Radha Ravi and Vagai Chandrasekhar, who held important positions in the actors' association.

Further in 2017, Vishal file a complaint against Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi, KR Selvaraj and MNK Natesan accusing them of illegally selling 26 cents of lands belonging to the actors' association at Vedamangalam village in Kanchipuram district.

The Madras High Court earlier this month had given a 3-month deadline to the Kanchipuram cops finish the investigation and submit the final report to the cops.