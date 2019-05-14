Tamil audience is eagerly waiting for the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 take off. They are curious to know the names of the contestants who will take part in the third season of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Recently, there were rumours that Chandini Tamilarasan, Sudha Chandran, Laila Mehdin and Sakshi Agarwal had agreed to be contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Among the four, Chandini and Laila clarified that there was no truth to the rumours.

Now, yet another set of names have cropped up on the internet. According to the latest buzz, Vijay TV has approached Premji, T Rajendar, Priya Anand, Kasthuri, VJ Siddhu and Radha Ravi to take part in the show.

However, sources close to the development states that Premji and Priya Anand are not taking part in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, while VJ Siddhu and Kasthuri are still considering the offer. And T Rajendar and Radha Ravi have not been approached at all.

Interestingly, Kasthuri was approached for the previous two seasons as well and she had turned down the offers for the reasons best known to her.

The first season of Kamal Haasan-hosted show had the participation of 19 contestants that include four wild-card entrants, the second season had 17 contestants that include one wild-card entrant.

While Aarav won the trophy in the inaugural edition, Riythvika emerged victorious in the following season.