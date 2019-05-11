The issues surrounding the release of Vishal Krishna's Ayogya is reportedly over as the movie will see the light of the day on Saturday, 11 May. The shows for the Tamil movie across the state will begin in the morning.

Ayogya was supposed be out in theatres on Friday, 10 May. Owing to the financial issues, the release was delayed at the last minute.

Vishal has teamed up with debutant Venkat Mohan for Ayogya, a remake of Telugu hit movie Temper. The actor is pairing up with Raashi Khanna in the film, produced by B Madhu on the banner of Light House Movie Makers.

R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Devadarshini, Vamsi Krishna, Pooja Devariya, Sonia Agarwal and others are part of the cast. Ayogya has Sam CS's music, VI Karthik's cinematography and Akkineni Sreekar Prasad's editing.

Story:

Vishal plays the role of a cop named Karnan. He is not a regular do-gooder police officer which we found in films rather a corrupt man who has in hands in every immoral activity. But there comes a turning point in life after a girl close to him gets raped.

Thus the new chapter in the rogue cop's life begins. He transforms himself into person, who now demands death penalty for rapists after the particular incident. What follows next is the interesting part of the film.

Hype:

The movie ha opened to fairly positive reviews with netizens stating that it is faithful to the original although the climax has been changed in the Tamil version. Vishal shines as a corrupt cop as well as a reformed officer. Check out the audience's response to the film below:

Esh Vishal: Witnessed one of the best movies in tamil cinema #Ayogya slippershot to rapers. Hats off to director mohan and vishal to chose this brave subject.

Most of the people likes this scene of #Ayogya climax... An unexpected good climax makes Ayogya standout a notch high

Ramesh Bala: #Ayogya [3.5/5] : @SamCSmusic BGM is good..

Dir @ivenkatmohan has faithfully remade #TEMPER

The climatic twist elevates the movie..

A Perfect Summer Mass Entertainer with an Emotional core..

#Ayogya [3.5/5] : @VishalKOfficial one of the toughest roles in his career..

He has done well, both as corrupt and later reformed Cop..

It's a cakewalk role for @rparthiepan

@RaashiKhanna is good as the female lead

@iamrascalpapa makes a good impression..

#Ayogya [3.5/5] : A Powerful and relevant movie with a stunning and unexpected climax..

A corrupt cop faces a moral dilemma when a heinous crime happens in his jurisdiction..

What he does will leave u stunned..

Mostly faithful to #TEMPER , but with a twist..

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Ayogya is a frame-to-frame faithful remake of #Temper with a workable and different climax. @VishalKOfficial is impressive in a slightly over-the-top but never seen before avatar. @rparthiepan and KS Ravi Kumar shine in pivotal roles which they own comfortably.

Rajasekar: #Ayogya - The film belongs to @VishalKOfficial (although NTR's mannerisms are evident, he scores in the second half of the film) and the change his character undergoes after he witnesses a shocking incident.

#Ayogya - ⭐⭐⭐. A faithful remake of #Temper with a hard hitting change in the climax which will certainly work with majority of the audiences considering the ongoing sexual crimes in the country.

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Ayogya - Climax is the hero. Director hits the ball out of the park!! Congrats for the Blockbuster @VishalKOfficial brother. You completely deserve it for the ordeal you went through !! Book tickets without thinking twice people !!

#Ayogya Interval - The stage is set , Second half will decide the level of success . @VishalKOfficial - He has handled this role like lollipop . Same with @rparthiepan . Cinematography top class !!

Sidhu: #Ayogya: The film does have some turn offs, but pays off well with some well shot action and emotional sequences. It'll definitely work better if you haven't seen #Temper. Parthiban and KS Ravikumar's presence is such a huge plus.

#Ayogya: Almost airtight. Very good drama that stays faithful to the original, with a different end to the tale. @VishalKOfficial's strong & heroic performance elevates the film, a neat debut for @ivenkatmohan.

#Ayogya Interval: Engaging so far. @VishalKOfficial has tried out a new form of body language and dialogue delivery, it is working out fine for him. Action-packed interval block sets the stage right for the second half!

Kaushik LM: #Ayogya - The song which comes before the climax could've been avoided. When the team could bravely make some major changes in the climax, they could've very well avoided this song too.

On the whole, a good outing for socially conscious, angry action hero

#Ayogya : 3/5. A strong statement about rape crimes & death penalty for rape, in the 2nd half. @VishalKOfficial has enjoyed himself as the anti-hero who transforms eventually. We get to see a new loud style from him.

KSR, @rparthiepan, @RaashiKhanna, @iamrascalpapa do well too

#Ayogya 2nd half: Works to a large extent. @VishalKOfficial's transformation is strong - impactful action scenes & emotional segments. A stunning unexpected climax elevates the film. @ivenkatmohan has a winner in his debut - a neat #Temper remake with a difference!

#Ayogya 1st half - @rparthiepan adds his trademark nakkal and mannerisms to his villainy. @RaashiKhanna looks really pretty ; #KanneKanne song super..#Ayogya 1st half - @rparthiepan adds his trademark nakkal and mannerisms to his villainy. @RaashiKhanna looks really pretty ; #KanneKanne song super..

Review Ram: #Ayogya (Tamil) - Interval - A template commercial flick that progresses in an engaging manner with some enjoyable scenes, a few are artificial though. Vishal and Parthiban scores big time, exciting dialogue delivery and screen presence.

'Decent' so far. #AyogyaFromToday