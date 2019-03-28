Tamil actor Vishal Reddy who flew to Turkey along with his movie team has met with an accident during the shoot. The reports suggest that Vishal has sustained a hairline fracture with minor injuries. But, the situation isn't dangerous, the sources said.

Vishal is shooting for an upcoming movie under C Sundar's direction. Tamannah Bhatia is to appear alongside Vishal as the female lead in this flick. The movie team recently flew to Turkey.

It was scheduled that the team would shoot for a couple of action shots and important sequences in Turkey. Vishal was supposed to shoot for a bike action sequence when the accident took place. Vishal reportedly lost control over the bike he was shooting with.

Vishal was soon rushed to the hospital. A picture of him having his hand wrapped with a bandage is now going viral on social media. Though there isn't any official information, Vishal appears fine as per the photo.

Vishal got engaged to a Hyderabad-based girl named Anisha Reddy recently. The couple is to get married soon.