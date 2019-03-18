The days of bachelorhood will be soon over for Vishal Krishna as the countdown for his D-day has begun. The actor had his engagement with multifaceted Anisha Alla in a private event on Saturday, 16 March, at a luxurious hotel in Hyderabad, day after his close buddy Arya tied the knot with his girlfriend Sayyeshaa.

Who all attended the engagement?

The engagement of Vishal and Anisha might have been held in Hyderabad, but it did not stop his Kollywood friends from attending the event and being part of his special day. Mollywood star Mohanlal was the prime attraction, while Khushbu Sundar, who consider Vishal like her brother, graced the event with her husband-filmmaker Sundar and her two daughters.

Karthi, Vishnu Vishal, Atharvaa, Manobala, N Lingusamy, Pandiraj, Raashi Khanna, Sriman, Vikranth, Mysskin, among many others. Interestingly, Ponvannan, who had differences with the functioning in Nadigar Sangam and lashed out at him earlier, was spotted with his wife Ponvannan at the engagement ceremony. Click Here to See the Engagement Pics

For the engagement, Vishal sported a Blue color kurtha with Nehru jacket, while Anisha donned an off-white silk saree with a golden border.

Vishal will tie the knot with Anisha in September and the wedding date will be formally announced soon.

Coming to Anisha Reddy, she is a multifaceted talent who has done guest appearances in the films like, Pelli Choopulu (as Vijay Devarakonda's ex-girlfriend) and Arjun Reddy (a friend of the hero). Interestingly, both the films had Devarakonda in the lead roles. This apart, Anisha is interested in singing, music and writing.

It is said that she met him on the sets of Vishal's upcoming movie Ayogya in Vizag to talk about her movie on farming. He liked her instantly and proposed his love.