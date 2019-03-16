Actor Vishal Krishna and Anisha Alla will have their engagement as per the Telugu Reddy traditions at an upscale hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday, 16 March.

The engagement will be held in the presence of their family members, close friends and relatives. The couple reportedly will reportedly exchange the rings as per their family traditions and their wedding date will be fixed at the function on Saturday.

A source has told The Times of India that it is a "well-planned event" held at an upscale hotel. "The couple's families are already there. The engagement ceremony will be followed by a lavish lunch. Vishal and Anisha's families are expected to zero in on the wedding date as well today," the daily quotes the source.

Many of Vishal's friends from Chennai are attending his engagement. Khushboo with her hubby Sundar C, Pasupathy, Nandha, Ramana, Sriman among many others who are gracing the function.

Vishal, who was earlier linked up with actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, announced about his engagement in January 2019 although the date was revealed only this week.

Anisha Reddy is a multifaceted talent who has done guest appearances in the films like, Pelli Choopulu (as Vijay Devarakonda's ex-girlfriend) and Arjun Reddy (a friend of the hero). Interestingly, both the films had Devarakonda in the lead roles. This apart, Anisha is interested in singing, music and writing.

