The sexual assault issue in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu has caused widespread outrage and there are strong voices who want more victims to come out and file the complaintd. Many celebrities have condemned the incident, demanding a severe punishment for the culprits.

Now, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has broken her silence about the incident as she demands the victims to come out and speak about the incidents which will only ensure that the culprits would not repeat it.

When asked about the silence of the Kollywood stars, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recalls that the many stars did not raise their voice even during the #MeToo movement and she now wants them to respond to the situation as their words have huge influence on the people.

"Even when #metoo movement was happening and me and Chinmayee spoke for it we got support but many top actors didn't talk about it and they still haven't. But they must. As it goes like 'With great power comes great responsibility', top actors should understand that their voice has a great influence among people. They should understand this and talk about important issues," Behindwoods quote her as saying.

The actress feels that the stars can make the difference and indicated that it is the right time for them to talk. "I hope, wish and pray that all the actors in a good position, they can definitely make a change. Because if they don't talk about it when its happening elsewhere in the society, it will someday happen in their house and they will feel bad then," she adds.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, none of the A-list actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar have spoken about the incident. Rajini and Vijay often respond to the issues impacting the society, but their silence during #MeToo movement have come under scanner.

The Pollachi incident has come as a shock to the entire state after horrifying sexual assault on over 60 women came to light. Four persons - Senthil, Babu, Mani alias Manivannan and Vasanthakumar –have been arrested and FIR has been filed under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force against woman with intent to disrobe), and 392 (robbery) of the IPC; section 66E of the IT Act (violation of privacy); and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Sexual Harassment of Women Act (sexual harassment).