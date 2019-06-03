Suriya's much-awaited NGK has ended its first weekend on a positive note despite opening to a mixed talk. The actor's star power was the major factor for its good performance at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The Kollywood film, which was released in over 450 screens in Tamil Nadu, is estimated to have grossed around Rs 9 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu. Suriya's good fan following and a pre-release talk helped the film to register above average opening.

The following day NGK witnessed a normal dip as the Suriya-starrer earned around Rs 6 crore to take it two-day total tally to around Rs 15 crore. The film earned over Rs 5 crore on Sunday to end its first weekend collection at around Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, NGK registered Suriya's best-ever opening as it minted Rs 1.03 crore on the first day. It came out with flying colors on its second day by raking in Rs 1.07 crore to take its two-day total to Rs 2.10 crore. On Sunday, the Selvaraghavan-directorial has made a collection of Rs 97 lakh.

The three-day total collection of NGK is Chennai is said to be Rs 3.07 crore.

The estimated value of Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of NGK is about Rs 35 crore and the film should gross over Rs 65 crore to be considered a profitable venture, as per the trade trackers. With a decent word-of-mouth and Eid holiday this week, the Tamil flick is expected to do well in the days to come.

NGK is a political thriller in which Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi play the female lead. Suriya's performance is the major highlight of the flick, which has been criticised for the slow narration and logical loop holes in the second half.