Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was saddened to hear about the Tablighi Jamaat's meeting, which has infected thousands of the people with coronavirus, and the incidents of some people pelting stones on cops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed many lives across the globe. Things were coming under control in our county with many hoping to celebrate the victory in the next couple of weeks.

Then came the shocking news that many people, who attended the meeting held by the Muslim group Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, are tested positive.

'What's happening to India?'

Following this, the police and doctors went on to find all the infected people, but they had to face stone-pelting. These developments have saddened all the people, who are silently supporting Narendra Modi in this lockdown situation and Preity Zinta is one of those people. She took to her Twitter account to express her concern over the incident on April 2.

Preity Zinta tweeted, "Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine & pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. What's happening to India? #Sad."

In a series of tweets, Preity Zinta requested the people of the country to protect doctors and police, who are fighting against COVID-19. She wrote, "This is the time for us to stand together as Indians. We need to feed the poor & buy Personal protective Equipment 4Health Care & Sanitation workers, Cops & people at the front lines who are fighting against Covid19. This is War & these are OUR Soldiers. They Need 2be Protected."

She added, "Hope people flouting rules during Covid19 R treated as Criminals & Govt takes a hard stand against them4 endangering lives & resources.I also sincerely hope, politicians & media keep religion out of it. Only religion that matters is INDIAN U are either 4India or against it. Time for me to go and wash my hands for 20 seconds Take care n stay safe folks #stayhome #staysafe #quarantine #day22 #IndiaFightsCarona #ting."

However, Preity Zinta recently contributed money to the PM cares Fund and requested her fans to do the same. She tweeted, "I pledge my support to fight #covid19 by contributing to the #PMCaresFund It's time for all of us 2 come together & help out. No amount is big or small. It's the intent that matters so I humbly request each one to contribute.@narendramodi @PMOIndia #IndiaFightCorona #JaiHind."