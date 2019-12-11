Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known for her controversial statements, has now heaped praises upon director Meghna Gulzar and actress Deepika Padukone after watching the trailer of their upcoming movie Chhapaak, which is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Written by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is a biographical film, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone is playing an acid attack survivor, while Vikrant Massey appears as a social activist. The makers released its trailer yesterday and it has received a fantastic response from everyone, including some celebs.

Rangoli Chandel, who is known for voicing her opinions on social issues, was impressed with the trailer and wished for Chhapaak to be hit. Kangana Ranaut's sister tweeted, "Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works ." (sic)

Deepika Padukone started The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental illnesses and reduce the stigma surrounding them. Earlier this year, Rangoli Chandel ranted against the actress for not supporting her sister Kangana Ranaut's movie Judgementall Hai Kya, which also addressed the subject of mental illness. Her rant against Deepika had created a lot of buzz in media.

Rangoli Chandel is known for making negative comments about some colleagues of Kangana Ranaut. Now her appreciation for Deepika Padukone's work has surprised many filmgoers, who are happy with her positive comment.

For once people should skip all the fan war and appreciate these women be it kangana or deepika or pc or Vidya who are trying a bit in this male oriented and chaunivist industry....It isn't easy for them a little appreciation goes a long way...

Being a @deepikapadukone fan & kangana's supporter I appreciate it first time you reacted positively on #DeepikaPadukone #Chhapaak thanks!

Must have been truly terrible for you. You are blessed to have a wonderful family and support system. Wish you much peace and joy. Thank you for supporting the film which is attempting to highlight the cruelty done to the girls and their bravery in dealing with it.

