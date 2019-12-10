The trailer of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone has not only impressed most of the celebs, critics and audience but also doubled their curiosity, expectations and excitement about the releases of the movie, which is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Chhapaak is a social drama based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie revolves around the story of Malti, who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi in 2005. Meghna Gulzar makes an attempt to understand the consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.

Besides playing the lead role, Deepika Padukone is also co-producing Chhapaak with Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar under the banners Fox Star Studios, KA Productions, Mriga Films, Absolute Productions and Padukone Films. Fox Star Studios has released its much-awaited trailer on its YouTube channel today.

The trailer of Chhapaak offers glimpses at its outline story, roles played by Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and its rich production values. It not only states that the film has a hard-hitting story but also clears on what the audience expect from the movie. The video has struck a chord with almost everyone and raised the curiosity to sky-high.

Here are the reviews of Chhapaak trailer shared on Twitter.

Sushanth A @iamSushanthA

#Chhapaak This is so hardhitting, honest, relevant and inspiring! Kudos to @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar & the entire team for choosing this subject

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

Just watched the #ChhapaakTrailer and all I can say is that I am numb. Acid bikta hi kyun hai. Agar bikta nahin to phikta bhi nahin Congrats @deepikapadukone for adding another gem to your illustrious filmography Such true stories need to be told n seen!!! #Respect

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

#ChhapaakTrailer = S*T*U*N*N*I*N*G chhapaak trailer is absolutely brilliant, Powerful and Dynamic, convinces its targeted audience. Combination of @deepikapadukone & @meghnagulzar have completely taken this film to next level..Go Girls, India needs more film like #Chhapaak

Komal Nahta @KomalNahta

Outstanding trailer of 'Chhapaak'!Goosebump-inducing. Can't wait to watch the film, trailer of which has HIT written all over it. Kudos to @meghnagulzar @deepikapadukone & entire team

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

Disappointed with the trailer of #Chhapaak, it has not been cut upto the mark.. Impact is clearly missing. #ChhapaakTrailer

Devdas @shahrukhdevdas

What a fucking phenomenal trailer Honestly got goosebumps. Deepika is going to give the performance of her career ❤️ Meghna Gulzar special coming up. Comment your thoughts on the trailer using the hashtag #ChhapaakTrailer

RIDDHIT @kum_cheeni

Decent trailer. I expected something out of the world. Deepika's acting is better than her last 2 releases. But Vikrant was the showstealer for me! Couldn't help but notice him. He has a bright future. #ChhapaakTrailer

R! @WeirdlyProbable

Hard-hitting. Powerful. Discomforting. And yet bright and heartening. That scene where the kid gets scared looking at her face and his scream scares her back. Strong trailer. Totally sold. Deepika FTW. #ChhapaakTrailer

Alok Dixit @alokdixit17

The first trailer of #Chhapaak just arrived, and is deeply connected to the cause. Best wishes to team @meghnagulzar Meghna Gulzar for Chhapaak. @masseysahib You won my heart, @dipika_padukon you are my favourite.

Planet Deepika @PlanetDeepikaSL

Powerful... Stories like this need to be attempted more often... Trailer of #Chhapaak shakes you up. 10 Jan 2020 release. #ChhapaakTrailer.

Katrina @katkaifstan