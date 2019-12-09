At the Star Screen awards Alia Bhatt swept away with maximum awards for her power-packed performance for her role in Gully Boy, she was praised for her role by critics and masses but her performance didn't go well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel.

It so happened that the technical and critics awards happened at 6.30 in the evening while the media call time was 7.00 pm. Which was later changed for media at 6.30.

However, Alia's manager wasn't aware of the media's change in call time and as instructed they told the media to post 7.00 pm. The video of Alia exiting from backstage holding an award went viral and in no time Rangoli started bashing the Gully Boy actress saying #AwardFixing.

This is what Rangoli's tweet read: "Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai."

Check out the video below.

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai ? https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is seen filming Bhramashtra with her alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor, she will also be seen teaming up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2, followed by a SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhanshali's next Gangubai Kathiyawadi.

We wonder what Alia Bhatt's response would be at Rangoli's comment.