Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan had openly declared her full support to Kangana Ranaut in a tweet which came as a shock not only to the Roshan family but Hrithik's fans as well. Rangoli Chandel, who never misses a chance to call out Hrithik, had tweeted that Sunaina had been repeatedly calling Kangana to help her out in her unfortunate situation. She also said that Kangana doesn't know how she would help Sunaina and had apparently blocked her calls. So when Kangana was asked about what steps she has been taking to help Sunaina, the Manikarnika actress chose to stay away from unnecessary trouble.

When the media recently stumbled upon Kangana to get an update about the ongoing fiasco, she chose to answer the questions in a diplomatic way. "Her (Sunaina Roshan) is taking care of her. So I wish them all the best," Kangana told the media.

When Kangana was further prodded that Sunaina had spoken to her about her current situation, Kangana replied, "Yes, she spoke to me but she is under her family's guidance. So they are taking care of her."

Sunaina had earlier revealed that her father Rakesh Roshan is against her relationship just because Ruhail Amin is a Muslim. She said that even her brother Hrithik has also refused to help her.

However, a close friend of the Roshan family had recently claimed that Ruhail, whom Sunaina has been seeing, is apparently married and has children. "That's why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and his wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don't want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner," the friend was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Sunaina, who had earlier posted a few pictures with her brother, father and mother, has now deleted all of them from her Instagram.