Despite a few flops in his career, Hrithik Roshan's box office record with his films has been fantastic. And being one of the most attractive personalities in the industry, Hrithik is also considered as a bankable star who would ensure great returns for his investors with his screen presence. And while most of the superstars charge less fees and go after profit percentages, Hrithik likes going old school and has reportedly charged Rs 48 crore for YRF's next action adventure with Tiger Shroff.

"Hrithik has been paid to the tune of Rs 48 crore for Siddharth Anand's Hrithik vs Tiger. The film is a huge actioner and is being readied for a holiday release. While a lot of the other superstars take profit percentages in their films, Hrithik still prefers to charge a bomb when he gives his nod to the film," a source close to Hrithik was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The report also says that even Tiger Shroff has been offered high remuneration compared to younger crop of actors considering the success of his previous films and his unmatched acrobatic skills. Tiger too has earned a loyal fan following for himself with his sheer hard work.

The source further said, "The producers are completely fine with the money they invest on him because having Hrithik also promises them a good opening and great returns on their investments. His films also fetch a moderately high price on satellite and digital too. So the producers find it easy to cover the costs too."

If the report turns out to be true, Hrithik would be placed among the highest paid actors in India like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.